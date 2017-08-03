Minister of State for Power and Revenue Pallab Lochan Das was expected to inaugurate the twin events but could not make it due to the arrival of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both the programmes were inaugurated by MLA Bimal Borah. Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi and officials from the APDCL and Revenue Department were present at the programme.

More than 300 villages will be electrified under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gramin Jyoti scheme within a year’s time, MLA Borah stated. The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited has so far connected some 99 villages with electricity in the constituency, of which 43 villages were supplied with the power. “It is a great moment for me and also for the village folk who, since independence had never been provided with power. We have set a deadline of another one year to cover all the villages and tea gardens in the constituency under the scheme,” the MLA said during a function held in Rajgarh.

About 433 family heads of Tingkhong revenue circle and Moran revenue circle occupying government land along the NH 52 were given away land allotment certificates at the same event. These families included those who lost portion of their occupied land for NH 52 within the constituency. The remaining portions of the occupied government land were allotted to them under the noble initiative of the local MLA. The MLA Bimal Borah had assured the affected families earlier that they benefit zirat and also receive land allotment certificates since they had been occupants of those plots since ages.

It is gathered that some 563 families residing on government land along the NH 52 from Disang river to Brahmaputra will receive the land allotment certificates.

The programme among others was attended by Tingkhong Circle Officer Nandita Baruah, Moran Circle Officer Bitupan Neog, Jogesh Sharma, the CEO of APDCL, Dibrugarh, Rajiv Cheleng, AGM, APDCL, Dibrugarh and Sikun Hazarika, the SDE of APDCL,Tingkhong.