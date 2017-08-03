The ‘operation muskan’ was implemented by the police-led team to trace the missing and destitute children and reunite them with their parents. Under the ‘operation muskan’, efforts were also made to sensitise people in all vulnerable areas so that concerned authorities were informed if they came across any such kids in their areas of work.

At the behest of the State’s Home Ministry, the district administration and the police team in association with members from Social Welfare Department, Labour Department, Childline, Child Welfare Officer, conducted campaign in all vulnerable areas such as rail stations, bus stops, hotels, restaurants and on busy roads, a release stated.

The six children within the age group of 7 to 15 were rescued from Dibrugarh, Moran and Namrup areas. In one of the cases, the police also arrested one person from Borborooah. Five children were united with their parents while one was handed over to Childline, the release said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Dutta and Additional Superintendent of Police Nityaranjan Chutia-led team last Sunday carried out the ‘operation muskan’ campaign in the market area and Dibrugarh railway station in Banipur.

District Social Welfare Officer Runav Ramsiary, District Child Welfare Officer Pulin Borah and members of Childline also took part in the campaign, the release added.

The purpose of the programme was to check child trafficking and protect children exploitation and from people who tried to engage them in antisocial activities.