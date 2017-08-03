

A policeman trying to remove a burning tyre from a street during a protest against the killing of president of All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union Lafikul Islam Ahmed, at Ahopat in Baksa on Wednesday. – UB Photos A policeman trying to remove a burning tyre from a street during a protest against the killing of president of All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union Lafikul Islam Ahmed, at Ahopat in Baksa on Wednesday. – UB Photos

The members blocked the highway at Panbari area of the district for more than three hours. They also sat on a demonstration blocking the highway and the railway lines near Goalkganj area for more than two hours and took out rallies at various places in the district demanding security to the minorities.

“The death of Lafikul has shaken the community and we will continue with such programmers if the miscreants behind this hideous crime are not brought behind the bars soon,” said Abdul Baten, president of the unions’ Dhubri wing.

Road blockades in Bongaigaon: Activists and supporters of the AAMSU staged a two-hour blockade at Rakhaldubi on 31 C National Highway in protest against the killing.

At Abhayapuri, National Students’ Union of India and Goria Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad members burnt effigies of BTC chief Hagrama Mahilary and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal protesting the killing.

The blockades at different places disrupted communications on roads and highways in Bongaigaon and Chirang districts.

Bandh in Udalguri: Protesting against the killing and demanding a CBI investigation into the case, the ABMSU supporters virtually paralysed the normal life in Udalguri district.

Following indefinite BTAD bandh call given by the organisation, offices, transportation and markets in most of the places in Udalguri district remained closed today. Hundreds of ABMSU and AMSU supporters staged a road blockade at Udalguri town and Kalaigaon on Tuesday evening causing vehicular disruption for two hours. At Kalaigaon, AMSU supporters blocked MB Road for two hours.

Ruling BPF and various students organisations like AASU, ABSU and AKRSU have condemned the killing and demanded an impartial inquiry. BTC EM Jagadish Sarkar also strongly condemned the killing.

He said that Late Islam had maintained a cordial relation with the BPF for peace in the BTAD. Suspecting political angle in the matter, he demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Udalguri district administration has also taken up all precautionary measures to prevent any violation of law and order situation in the district. Sadhana Hojai, Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri, said that Kuladhar Saikia, IGP (BTAD), has already arrived in the district to supervise security measures.