 
Guwahati, Thursday, August 03, 2017
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
GVCC meeting

 GUWAHATI, Aug 2 - The Guwahati Volleyball Coaching Centre (GVCC) will hold its annual general meeting at its Judges’ Field campus on August 6 from 11am onwards. The GVCC secretary has urged all the general members to attend the meeting.

City »
State »
Other Headlines »
Sports »