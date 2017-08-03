Past Week
Guwahati, Thursday, August 03, 2017
GVCC meeting
GUWAHATI, Aug 2 - The Guwahati Volleyball Coaching Centre (GVCC) will hold its annual general meeting at its Judges’ Field campus on August 6 from 11am onwards. The GVCC secretary has urged all the general members to attend the meeting.
