The organisers are expecting around 400 paddlers from districts including Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Duliajan, Nazira, North Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Mangaldai along with institutions like OIL, NF Railway to take part in the meet where 10 singles events, from cadet to senior, for both male and female will be conducted.

Subrajit Sinha and Ratanadwip Chakravorty have been appointed as observer for the championship while Rajdeep Bhuyan will be the competition manager. Biman Bhagawati is named chief referee and he will be assisted by Gobinda Upadhaya and Chandan Goswami, stated a release issued by ATTA secretary Tridib Duvarah.