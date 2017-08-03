Popularly known as Rana Da, Dev was a first class football referee who officiated almost all the major football tournaments in Assam including the Bordoloi Trophy, Independence Day Cup, among others. He also conducted Santosh Trophy matches in Guwahati and Nagaon.

A tennis player himself, Dev was closely associated with various State and national level sports organisations. He was very popular among the sportspersons for the helpful attitude and eagerness to meet all including the organisers. He was instrumental in setting up the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar.

Recalling his contribution to sportspersons in need, former Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Bikash Baruah said, “Rana Da provided adequate financial assistance and other support to eminent State cricketer Abani Hazarika in 2007 when he was hospitalised in Mumbai.” Baruah also condoled the demise.

The Assam Football Association secretary Ankur Dutta, ACA secretary Pradip Buragohain, Guwahati Sports Association president Munin Nobis and secretary Bhola Boro paid tribute to the departed soul who had made tremendous contribution for the development of the sporting scenario in the country. The Veteran Cricket Association, Assam secretary Nasir Gul Khan also offered their condolence.