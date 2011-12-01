



A box to box midfielder, Jahouh’s towering frame and build will bolster FC Goa’s midfield. A strong tackler in the profile of a deep-lying playmaker, Jahouh also has the ability to score vital goals as well with his late runs into the box. A strong aerial presence, Jahouh will also be pivotal in set-piece situations on both ends of the pitch.

The 29-year-old who has been capped multiple times for his country has also won the national championship with Moghreb Tetouan in the 2011-12 season. Jahouh is expected to settle in quickly having previously worked with FC Goa’s Head Coach Sergio Lobera at Moghreb, under whose guidance he flourished, stated a release.