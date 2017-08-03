Earlier yesterday, an unidentified GNLA militant was shot dead in an encounter with security forces while another had surrendered the previous day.

According to police, about four armed GNLA cadres sought out 53 year-old Olget R Marak from his house. He was taken a little distance and shot dead with an AK gun at about 2 am this morning. He was hit on his head, chest, legs and hand with a note left on the body as a warning.

“They shot the middle aged man near Dambuk Bazaar and left a note stating that he was a police informer. Police heard a gunshot close to midnight and reached the spot at dawn and found his body,” said district police chief, Abraham T Sangma.

The killing took place near Dambuk Bazaar close to the international border with Bangladesh. The GNLA warned of such action against police informers.