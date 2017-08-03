State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department director Dr Saingura Sailo said, laboratory tests have confirmed that the pigs died of classical swine fever and not Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS).

The laboratory tests were conducted at College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry at Selesih near Aizawl, he said.

Sailo confirmed that there was an outbreak of classical swine fever in Champhai town and Biate village of Champhai district. Young Mizo Association (YMA) leader of Biate village Remkunga said over phone that the pigs died before any medical treatment could be administered. “All the dead pigs and piglets were hastily buried to arrest further spread of the disease,” he said.

While classical swine fever has killed over 170 pigs and piglets in Champhai town during June and early July, there was an outbreak of the disease in Biate village after it was contained in Champhai town, he said.

Classical swine fever (CSF) is a highly contagious disease among pigs.

Meanwhile, 3,000 pigs died of PRRS in 2013 and over 4,000 pigs died of the same disease in the State last year.

PRRS is a viral disease characterised by two overlapping clinical presentations, reproductive impairment or failure in breeding animals and respiratory disease in pigs of any age. – PTI