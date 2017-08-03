He described the recent floods at Dimapur and other parts of Nagaland as “unprecedented natural calamity” and said the government’s priority would be to provide immediate relief for the affected.

The concerned departments and the Disaster Management authority are assessing the extent of damage and a detailed report will be prepared on it, he told newsmen after visiting the flood affected areas.

Zeliang said he has already apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the flood situation during the meeting with him in Guwahati on August 1 and sought about Rs 700 crore for relief from the Centre.

Unless specific reports are submitted, Centre will not be in a position to sanction the money, he added.

He visited the site of the collapsed bridge near Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) that claimed four lives on July 11 and directed the concerned department to immediately construct a suspension bridge and a Bailey bridge, which would be completed within two months.

The floods had been triggered by incessant rainfall on July 19. The flood damaged houses, roads and bridges and rendered many people homeless in several places of Dimapur and adjoining areas, including Ekhyo Yan, Kushiabill, Toulazouma village, Khopanullaand Thaheku block 7, official sources said. – PTI