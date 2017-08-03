|
Khandu expresses grief over Tadin fire mishap
Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Aug 2 - Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock and grief over the devastating fire incident at Tadin village in West Siang district on Tuesday where atleast 37 houses including granaries, rice mills and a community hall were reduced to ashes.
Khandu was to air dash to the village this morning but had to cancel the programme due to inclement weather.
“I am extremely shocked and pained to hear the news about fire accident that took place in Tadin village,” Khandu said in a statement.