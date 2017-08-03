The deceased has been identified as Mutum Ongbi Indira (38) of Andro Khuman Leikai. Sources said Indira was picked up by the police on Monday for questioning in connection with the missing of one S Sunibala of the same locality. The two had reportedly gone out together on July 25.

Locals tried to storm the police station. The body has been sent to JNIMS mortuary in Imphal East district for post mortem.

In another incident, a student of Sainik School at Pangei in Manipur who went out to play football with his friends was found dead in a pond on Monday.