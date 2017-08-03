Book on Galo customary law released





The 4th edition of Bogum Boka, a book on Galo customary law being released by West Siang Deputy Commissioner Gamli Padu at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. – Photo: DIPR Speaking on the occasion, Padu said that the age-old customary laws still continue to cast its spell in effective justice delivery process and the 4th edition of the book should come handy for the institution of Gaon Bura(GB). The GBs are empowered to take up various cases in the village. Changes are inevitable and customary laws need to be modified as per needs of the time, he added.