Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 2 - The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has condemned the Centre’s decision to withdraw subsidy from cooking gas.
It said that the Central government’s directive to all oil companies to withdraw subsidies on cooking gas within March 18, 2018, is a highly anti-people move. This once again exposes how the BJP government is brazenly serving the interest of the ruling capitalist class, the party said.
SUCI demanded of the Centre to immediately rescind the decision. It also appealed to the people to join hands to force the government to withdraw it.