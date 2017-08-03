Top CRPF officers call on Sonowal

STAFF Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 2 - Prakash D, Inspector General (IG) of CRPF, NES, accompanied by JPK Ray, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), CRPF, Guwahati Range, called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the CM’s Secretariat today. The Chief Minister appreciated the contribution of the CRPF, which is the largest Central armed police force of the country, in the maintenance of law and order in the State. Prakash D also requested Sonowal to grant 50 acres of land for the establishment of a RAF Battalion in the city. The Chief Minister assured to look into the matter, a press release said.