Multilingual grammar book launched

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 2 - A multilingual grammar book named Exchanging Bodo language with Assamese, Hindi and English Grammar, composed and compiled by AK Pathak, was released by Taren Boro, president, Bodo Sahitya Sabha at the BSS Socio-Literary and Cultural Complex, Garchuk on Monday, said a press release today. At the inaugural function, Dr Anil Boro, Professor of Gauhati University was the distinguished guest, while Dr SK Boro, Principal, Dakshin Guwahati College and Ratneswar Basumatari, Academic Officer, ATBPC were the guests of honour.