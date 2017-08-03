The event will witness professional runners competing in the 21-km run, while the general public will feature in the 6-km spirit run. Artists who might not have the physical capacity to run 6 km, but still want to support the cause, may compete in a painting competition. All races will start from the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium at 6.15 am on August 27, the organisers said.

Ever since its inception in 2009, the marathon has evolved coherently over the years to currently stand as the largest half marathon in the North East

Last year the event was attended by renowned footballer Durga Boro as an ambassador of the event. It had witnessed a total of 7,000 participants.