A release issued by the company said most of the road accidents are caused due to minor faults, which can be curbed, if little awareness is embedded in each individual.

The awareness programme has been planned with the objective of sensitising the common people and creating awareness about following the traffic rules. The programme was first organised in 2015 in a grand way.

“This year, we are planning to make this activity bigger in terms of public outreach, visibility and participation. Through this campaign, we want to make the people aware about the importance of road safety and traffic rules,” said Nitin Jain, managing director, Prodigy Communications and Marketing Private Limited.

Diganta Das, brand ambassador of the campaign, said, “I have survived a major accident and hence am quite aware of how important it is to be cautious when on the road- either as a driver or as a pedestrian. We need to be more responsible to make the city roads safer.”

The activity will begin from 9 am on August 6. The participants shall include Government officials, celebrities, bureaucrats, students, etc. to promote the cause.

Talking about the campaign, Kulendra Nath Deka, ACP, Traffic, said, “We at Guwahati Traffic Police Department are taking all measures to reduce the number of accidents caused by reckless and careless driving. One wrong move can cost many lives. I also congratulate Prodigy for taking up this topic as their CSR campaign.”