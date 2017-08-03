The pilgrimage initiative, titled ‘Purnyodham Jatra’, will start from October this year and interested groups of pilgrims (50 to 100 persons) can submit their application forms between August 5 and 30 at the office of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) here.

Tourism Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told mediapersons today that the four destinations include Jagannath (Puri), Mathura-Vrindavan, Vaishno Devi (J&K) and Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The age criteria for the conducted tours will be 60 years to 75 years for male and 55 years to 70 years for female.

“The entire cost of the pilgrimage will be borne by the tourism department, which includes travel by train (AC 3 tier) and air-conditioned buses wherever necessary, lodging and a food allowance of Rs 150 per day,” he said, adding that only two members from one family can be included in one group and each group can opt for only one destination.