Gogoi described Dev as “one of the topmost leaders of not only Assam but entire India” and said the departed leader played a very vital role in representing Assam in New Delhi.

“He also played a major role in the economic and social development of the Barak Valley. With his demise, the Congress party has also lost a prominent voice. It is a big loss for us,” Gogoi said.

SGBG condolence: The Save Guwahati Build Guwahati (SGBG) also mourned the death of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev, and offered its sympathies to the bereaved family.

“Not just a prominent political leader from Assam, Santosh Mohan Dev was also a leader of the masses,” former SGBG president Dhiren Baruah said while recalling his association with the departed leader.

“Other than taking up the issues of Assam with the Union government, Dev also extended a helping hand for several community works. We as an NGO, also received his help and support from time to time,” Baruah said in his condolence message.