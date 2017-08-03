A host of leading intellectuals including Dr Hiren Gohain took part in the protest.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has also decried the killing. In a statement, the AASU termed the incident as shocking and said it needed to be condemned in the strongest terms by all concerned.

The AASU demanded a high-level inquiry into the killing and booking of the guilty. It also urged all sections of people to stand united against forces inimical to the interests of the State and its people.

Pradeep Nag, president of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) condemned the killing and demanded immediate apprehension of those behind the incident.

The Assam Pradesh BJP also condemned the killing and conveyed its sympathy to the bereaved family of Lafikul.

CBI probe demanded: Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has demanded a CBI inquiry into the killing of ABMSU leader Lafikul Islam Ahmed.

Addressing a press meet here today, Gogoi said doubts have already been raised in various quarters, including sections of the media, that Lafikul’s killing may have some political angle.

“We demand a CBI inquiry. There have been reports that he (Lafikul) was trying to expose the nexus between some senior government officials and cattle smugglers. There may be some political element to it (killing) also. We do not believe that a State government inquiry will be able to bring out the facts. If the Chief Minister does not recommend a CBI inquiry, we will be forced to believe that some political factors are there in the entire case,” he said.