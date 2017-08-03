|
Nadda flags off relief material for Manipur, Assam
NEW DELHI, Aug 2 - Union Health Minister JP Nadda today flagged off relief material for flood affected people in Manipur, Assam and Gujarat.
He said that the government was ensuring that there was no shortage of essential items to the flood victims.
“We have released the first batch of relief material worth around Rs 3.15 crore containing medicines, mosquito nets, clothes, among others and will soon send the second batch as well,” he said. – PTI