During a Question Hour discussion in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajiv Pratap Rudy, replying to a query from Tura MP Conrad Sangma, said: “In the case of Jammu & Kashmir, we have the Udaan scheme where the corporates have actually made a lot of efforts to execute the scheme. It is going on slowly, but it is a very good scheme. I think this can be explored for the North-East in particular where there is a lot of disturbance... Please give me some more time to think about it. I will try to devise a scheme and seek appropriate funds and appropriate approval from the Government,” Rudy said.

Udaan is a Special Industry Initiative for Jammu & Kashmir in the nature of a partnership between the corporates of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation.

Earlier, Tezpur MP RP Sharma pointed out that there are about 40 lakh unemployed youth in the North-East. Assam has about 26 lakh unemployed youth, he added. He sought to know from the minister whether the NSDC would consult the NE MPs in finding out trades suitable to the region.