Till now, expenditures to the tune of Rs 7.97 crore for roads and Rs 6.06 crore for floodlights have been incurred by construction agencies along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in reply to a question by Congress MP Ranee Narah.

There are a total of 1,181 border outposts along the Indo-Bangladesh border. About a 3,000-km stretch along the border has been covered by physical barriers. The rest of the border is covered by day and night patrolling with usage of force multipliers like high-tech surveillance equipment, the minister said.