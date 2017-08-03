The strong rebuttal came after Chinese foreign ministry issued a document today, saying the number of Indian troops came down to 40 by the end of July from 400 in June. “Over 400 people at one point have put up three tents and advanced over 180 metres into the Chinese territory. As of the end of July, there were still over 40 Indian border troops and one bulldozer illegally staying in the Chinese territory,” the document said.

Countering Chinese contention, sources here maintained that around 350 Indian Army personnel have been in Doklam for the last six weeks after China tried to build a road in the area, triggering the standoff.

China added that it has conveyed its firm stand to India that it must take “concrete actions” by immediately pulling back troops from Doklam with “no strings attached” to resolve the current stalemate. – PTI