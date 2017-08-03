|
Rains likely in North East
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 2 - There may be respite for the people in the North East reeling under hot weather conditions for the last few days. The monsoon trough, together with the north-south trough, which extends from sub-Himalayan West Bengal to the North Bay of Bengal, is going to cause rainfall at many places over the NE region during the next 24 hours, said the Borjhar-based Regional Meteorology Centre (RMC) here today.
In Guwahati and its adjacent areas, the sky will remain generally cloudy during the given period and rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at isolated places. The maximum temperature in the city will be 34-35 degree Celsius on Thursday.
Light or moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the NE region during the same period, added the sources in the RMC.