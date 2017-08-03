

People at Lafikul Islam Ahmed’s janaja at Salakati on Wednesday. – UB Photos People at Lafikul Islam Ahmed’s janaja at Salakati on Wednesday. – UB Photos

Talking to reporters, DGP Mukesh Sahay said that the existing security set-up has been reinforced with the deployment additional security personnel. He reiterated that strong action would be taken against those involved in the killing of the ABMSU leader. Sahay said that a Special Investigation Team headed by the DSP (Headquarters) has been constituted for this purpose. Some suspects have already been picked up, he added.

Kokrajhar Police today arrested one Emtaj Ali from Tokeyamari village under Gossaigaon Police Station in connection with the murder case.

The DGP appealed to the people of all communities to help maintain peace and normalcy in the district and cooperate in the investigation process.

Sahay, who arrived here last night as per the direction of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, held a high-level meeting with civil and police officials to review the situation. He also held a meeting with BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary at the Bodoland Guest House here today. BPF MLA Chandan Brahma, BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgoyary and other top BPF leaders also attended the meeting along with the IGP of BTAD, Anurag Agarwal.

Soon after the meeting, DGP Sahay met the bereaved family members of Ahmed at his residence in Salakati. He was accompanied by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and BPF MLA Chandan Brahma. Later, the BTC chief and the DGP also attended a protest meeting held at Salakati Anchalik Idgah Field.

BTC chief Mohilary assured the public of taking appropriate steps for instituting a CBI probe into the killing of the student leader and providing adequate compensation and job to the members of the victim’s family after a discussion with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shortly.

Meanwhile, following a directive from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, minister Parimal Suklabaidya also arrived at Kokrajhar today and met the bereaved family members of Ahmed.

ABMSU leaders and family members of the slain student leader took out a rally this noon with the body, escorted by the police, from Salakati to the Bhotgaon ABMSU headquarters. Hundreds of ABMSU supporters, other student leaders and members of the public turned up to pay their last respects to the ABMSU president. Ahmed was laid to rest at the Salakati Anchalik Kabarstan.

Meanwhile, the bandh called today in protest against the killing evoked total response in Kokrajhar.

Staff Reporter adds: As tension simmers in the entire BTC area following the killing of the ABMSU president, senior Assam Police officers have moved out to the vulnerable areas to monitor the law-and-order situation.

Special DGP Kula Saikia has visited Udalguri district and held meetings with senior officials of the district administration, Army, police and other security forces deployed in the area to chalk out strategies to avert any untoward incident. He also met representatives of different organisations and requested them to maintain peace and harmony.