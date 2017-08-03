The Central Industrial Security Force detained Shah Alam, 47, as he was about to board a private aircraft to Kolkata, a police officer said.

Alam hails from Brahmanbaria in eastern Bangladesh. He came to Tripura on Tuesday on a valid passport. The CISF handed over Alam to the Customs.

On June 13, another Bangladeshi youth, Mohammad Liton Ahmed, 29, was arrested at the Agartala airport for smuggling 15 gold biscuits and a gold chain worth Rs 50 lakh. He was also trying to go to Kolkata by a private airline.