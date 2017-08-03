Major Kamlesh Pandey, Sepoys Tanzin Chhultim and Kirpal Singh were injured in the firing by militants at Zainapora in Shopian district during a cordon-and-search operation launched by security forces, they said.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to Army's 92 Base Hospital here for treatment but Major Pandey and Sepoy Chhultim succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

The security forces continued the search operation in the area but could not trace the militants.