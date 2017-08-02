It may be mentioned here that the production at Cachar Paper Mill had stopped on October 20, 2015, while payment of salaries of the employees had stopped from September 2016.

The mill has 700 regular and 800 casual employees and labourers. Due to the closure of the mill, 49,000 MT bamboos, 12,000 MT coal and 800 MT lime is going to be wasted on the campus.

Meanwhile, the Centre published a tender on June 8 for stake sale in Cachar Paper Mill. The notice says the mill’s value is Rs 817.3 crore and there are 1,541 regular employees.

Kamal Chakraborty on behalf of the family members of the employees alleged that the government is intentionally keeping mum towards the plight of the employees of the mill, one of the biggest mills in Asia, he added.

He said that due to the non-payment of salaries for the last ten months, the employees and their family members are passing the days in a pitiable state, particularly they are unable to bear the cost of medicine and education of their children. The employees are also unable to pay the premium of their insurance, he added.

Some employees have died without treatment as the family members were unable to bear the cost of treatment. Surprisingly, he said that the employees are to attend the duty on time and the system of picking up of employees from nearby places by the shuttle buses has also been stopped.

He added that they have resorted to protest against the extreme discrimination of the authorities towards the employees and planned to stage protests in the headquarters of three districts.

Various political parties and organisations have supported their agitation and the representatives of various political parties have assured them to extend their support towards their movement. They have also submitted memorandums to the Finance Ministers of both the Centre and State through the Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi.

Meanwhile, Hailakandi district committee of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded the revival of the mill immediately considering the plight of the employees of the defunct mill.

In a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India, ABVP said that about one lakh people are directly and indirectly connected with the mill and they are passing their lives in uncertainty due to the sudden closure of the mill.