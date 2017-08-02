Moloy Kumar Acharjee, officer-in-charge Raha PS, who was investigating the case, said that the accused Mintu Nath, Homeswar Nath and his wife Rupa Devi were arrested from their house at Milanpur in Biswanath Chariali on Saturday afternoon.

During questioning, the three arrested persons confessed to their crime. The main accused Mintu Nath, who killed Dhiru Kalita with a cricket bat is Rupa Devi’s elder brother in relation.

Police have also recovered the cricket bat from Homeswar Nath’s house, which Mintu had used to kill Dhiru Kalita.

Homeswar Nath and Rupa Devi helped Mintu in the crime after killing Dhiru Kalita. The trio packed the body with a blanket and kept it inside Homeswar Nath’s Wagon-R car and moved towards Guwahati. But on the way, they changed their minds and left the body on NH 37 at Raha,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, the arrested persons have been taken on police remand for three days.