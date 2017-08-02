

Five camps were organised from July 5 to 27. All the camps were of residential nature and of 3 days duration. A total of 135 students from Nalbari, Kamrup and Baksa districts participated in the camps, thereby representing 62 Government schools.

In the ITE summer camp, students were given exposure to ITE application like scratch, turtle, logo and photo story, among others. Apart from different ITE applications, students worked on problem-solving skills, cultural activities, sports, gender equality, importance of education, health and hygiene etc.

The ITE summer camps came to an end with a closing ceremony held at the premises of GVM at Barbari in Nalbari district on July 31. The concluding programme was attended by Ashok Sarma, MLA of Nalbari constituency, Aruna Rajoria, Mission Director of Rastriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhijan, Vijai Boishnob, Inspector of Schools, Nalbari, Dr RC Chutia, Inspector of Schools, Baksa, Amina Charania, TISS Mumbai, Gitika Dutta Sarma, District Consultant of RMSA, Nalbari and Panchalee Tamuli of Tata Trust.

All the participants along with headmasters and assistant teachers of the project schools were present on the occasion. The students presented their works which they did during the summer camp. In the closing ceremony, MLA Ashok Sarma distributed cash prize to four meritorious students who performed well in the last HSLC examination from the constituency. They are Manas Pratim Sarma, Dhritismita Rajbangshi, Nikshit Barman and Bhaskarjyoti Das.The MLA gave Rs 20,000, Rs 19,000 and Rs10,000 each respectively from his salary.

The GVM also distributed cheques worth Rs 10,000 each to 13 poor students of Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural) and Baksha districts. Besides, GVM distributed ITE accessories to various schools under their project area. Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Sarma urged the civil society to change their attitude towards the Government schools, which have resourceful teachers, meritorious students and adequate infrastructure.

In her address, Mission Director Rajoria disclosed that in the last Gunotsav, such schools performed better where teachers, guardians and the community were alerted.

The closing ceremony was also addressed by Pithi Bhushan Deka, Dibakar Deka and Utpal Medhi from the GVM.