

An autorickshaw plying on the pot-holed Silchar-Kalain road in Cachar district. – Photo: Silchar Correspondent

The road, under the PWD (North Eastern Council) is dotted with crater-sized potholes causing serious inconvenience to the people travelling to and from Guwahati to Barak Valley. The commuters invariably experience bone-jarring journeys on the road stretch, which more or less resembles a dirt track.

Despite such a huge sum of money being spent for its repair, what caused the condition of the 28-km road from E&D Colony at Silchar to Kalain Bazaar to reach its present wretched state even before completing a year after construction, questioned Borkhola MLA Kishore Nath.

In his words, no Government can sanction such massive funds for the repair of this road every year. The onus is on the former Government and the elected representatives to make the all- important road which connects Barak Valley with Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and other States, fit enough for the commuters.

“The BJP-led Government will not tolerate any lapse on the quality of work in connection with the road under review. The Government has taken a tough stand on proper utilisation of funds meant for repair of the road. An inquiry team will soon visit the location to inspect the lapses that led to the wretched condition of the road,” the legislator maintained.

On the other hand, PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed that based on the report of the inquiry team, the Government will initiate necessary steps for the road construction.

Meanwhile, expressing deep annoyance over the dilapidated status of the road, the All Barak Youth Students’ Association, Arunachal Victor Club and other associations blamed the concerned authorities for the dreadful condition of the road.

In a memorandum submitted to the Cachar Deputy Commissioner, the associations alleged that ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Rs 9 crore was spent for repairing the road, which lasted even less than three months.