Athletics trial camp



GUWAHATI, Aug 1 - The Assam Athletic Association (AAA) will hold a trial camp to pick the State team for the 29th East Zone Athletics Championship which will be held in Kolkata on September 9 and 10. The trial will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai here on August 12. Affiliated units of the State athletic body may contact AAA secretary Pradeep Nunisa for further information, a release said.