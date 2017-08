Karateka Enjebee in Indian team



GUWAHATI, Aug 1 - Enjebee Chakma of Assam has been selected to represent the Indian karate team in the 4th South Asian Karate Championship to be held at Colombo from August 3 to 6. Enjebee will participate in the cadet (14-15 years) female Kumite 54 kg category. Enjebee has already represented India in the 16th Asian Junior Karate Championship at Astana, Kazakhstan this year.