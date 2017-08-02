FIDE ratings for State players



GUWAHATI, Aug 1 - Young Ikshita Barman (U-9) and veteran player Bibhuti Gogoi got International Fide Rating. According to August, 2017 Fide rating list published by World Chess Federation, Ikshita Barman and Bibhuti Gogoi of Guwahati Chess Academy have been included in fide rating list with 1007 and 1248 rating points respectively. Ikshita at the age of 7 years 11 months became one of the youngest rated players from the State while Bibhuti Gogoi at the age of 59 years 11 month became one of the oldest players from Assam to get fide rating. They have been given rating on the basis of their performances in International Fide Rating Chess Tournament, Assam organised by the Guwahati Chess Association from July 12 to 16 in Guwahati.