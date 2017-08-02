The tournament features Navodaya Vidyalaya’s of all the Northeastern States. As many as 24 selected teams from eight different clusters are participating in the tournament which is being played in U-14 ,U-17 and U-19 groups.

In the inaugural matches of the three respective categories, team from cluster Manipur beat Nagaon in U-14; Goalpara defeated Tinsukia in U-17 while in the U-19 category Lakhimpur got the better of the Nagaland.

Deputy Commissioner, NVS, Regional Office, Shillong, DS Kumar attended the opening ceremony and inaugurated the tournament in the presence of the principal of JNV, Darrang P Rajesh, journalist Mayukh Goswami, among others.