The State cricket body will pick coaches, trainers and physios for the season 2017-18 in contractual basis.

In the coming Ranji season, Assam will play in Group C, the bottom tier, after they came last in Group B during the last season. In 2015-16, Assam were semifinalists in the premier domestic cricket tournament, but last year with a dismal show Assam managed to win only one match out of eight and lost five. Assam finished their campaign at the bottom in the group with just eight points. Last year former international Sunil Joshi was the chief coach of the Assam team. Prior to that Sanath Kumar of Karnataka acted as chief coach which managed to reach the semifinals for the first time in the history of Assam cricket.

Now, as the State senior cricket team has nothing to lose in the Ranji Trophy, the officials have to think twice whether ACA has to induct costly coaching and support staff for the State team or not?

Now Assam has some qualified and capable professionals who can handle the State Ranji team comfortably. During the last few decades ACA has been inducting three out station players in the Ranji team. However, this time the top officials are preferring two players from out side the State. It will be a wise decision for the ACA officials if they reduce the number of out stationed recruits.

An ACA source revealed that the organisation has been able to draw the attention of the BCCI as far as the financial aspect is concerned.