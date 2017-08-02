



Guwahati hosted a last One-day International match on November 28, 2010.

Confirming the development the ACA secretary Pradip Buragohain said: “Guwahati will be hosting the maiden T20I, probably on October 10 against Australia. The BCCI has intimated us at around 6pm today regarding the allotment of the match during the visitors’ three T20I match series.”

Journey of Guwahati as an international venue started way back on December 17, 1983 and since then the city was allotted 16 ODI matches out of which two matches had to be called off – against England on April 9, 2006 and November 29, 2008 due to bad weather conditions and security reasons respectively. The Nehru Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex was the venue which hosted all the matches.

Buragohain stated that from now onwards the whole team of the ACA will have to work round the clock in order to complete all the remaining works at the Barsapara stadium. Apart from the media centre and players’ pavilions, the major task for the organisers is to complete the approach roads to the stadium and arrange adequate space for car parking.

“It will be a beginning for us and after this T20I the city will get to host ODIs and even Test matches in the near future,” said the ACA secretary.