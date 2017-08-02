The blaze that broke out around 2.30 am also annihilated one community hall, three granaries and rice mills. Household properties worth lakhs of rupees were also destroyed in the fire.

There was, however, no any report of human casualty. The cause of the fire was not known yet. Meanwhile, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Gamli Padu along with the head of departments (HoDs) and the district disaster management officer visited the fire accident site to take stock of the situation.