 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 02, 2017
One GNLA militant killed
Correspondent
 TURA, Aug 1 - One Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) militant was killed in an encounter with police at Gare Ringdi village in South Garo Hills this morning.

Police sources stated that a counter-insurgency operation was conducted at the village based on the information about the presence of a group of 6-7 armed GNLA men led by Nit and Adram. Police later recovered one pistol along with live ammunitions, GNLA demand notes, GNLA seals, diaries and six mobile phones from the spot.

