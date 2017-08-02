One GNLA militant killed

TURA, Aug 1 - One Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) militant was killed in an encounter with police at Gare Ringdi village in South Garo Hills this morning. Police sources stated that a counter-insurgency operation was conducted at the village based on the information about the presence of a group of 6-7 armed GNLA men led by Nit and Adram. Police later recovered one pistol along with live ammunitions, GNLA demand notes, GNLA seals, diaries and six mobile phones from the spot.