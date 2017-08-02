“We have decided to form the forum of anti-Left tribal parties to protect and safeguard the identity and political and economical interests of the indigenous people of the state and fight against CPI-M in the next elections slated for February next year,” INPT chief Bijay Hrankhawl told reporters.

“We would approach the National Council of Tripura (NCT), Twipraland State Demand Party (TSDP) and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) to come under one umbrella”, he said.

In the sixty-member Assembly in Tripura, twenty seats are reserved for tribals and the CPI-M won all the seats in the last elections held in 2013.

Meanwhile, IPFT and another non-Left party, Twipraland State Party (TSP) have decided to intensify their movement for a separate state – Twipraland. – PTI