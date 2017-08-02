

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood and relief operations in Arunachal Pradesh, in Guwahati on Tuesday. – PIB

The Prime Minister and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a meeting at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Guwahati today.

Modi was in Assam to take stock of the flood situation of the North-east. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister met the Prime Minister and had a very fruitful discussion for about an hour.

In his submission, the Chief Minister drew the attention of the Prime Minister on the recurring flood problems faced by the people in the state.

He sought the Union Government’s intervention for a fool-proof system in place for not only averting the natural disasters but also for having a very quick and robust relief and damage control system.

“Damages caused over the years have accumulated a severe burden on the state, thereby creating a huge gap. The state is left with a mammoth task of restoring damages, but due to fund crunch the entire restoration work has been affected,” Khandu informed.

He requested the Prime Minister for a comprehensive package for the state to meet the huge gap.

Khandu further requested for deputing an Inter-Ministerial Central team to assess the damages during the monsoon season so that accurate assessment of damage could be done.

Later, the Prime Minister assured all possible support to the state and said that the Centre is committed to bringing in a lasting solution to the flood situation of the state.