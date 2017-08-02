The AGSU said in a statement that its members enacted anti- ragging streetplays on the campuses of Cotton University, Handique Girls’ College, Gauhati Commerce College and B Borooah College.

The faculty members of these academic institutions, students and their guardians extended support to the AGSU members in staging their plays. The students of Cotton University and Handique Girls’ College took part in the plays as actors.

The student body is planning to stage plays on the campuses of other city colleges in the days to come.

It needs mention here that students from other parts of the State flock to the city colleges to pursue their higher education and ragging has been proving to be a very demoralising factor for many of them. In the recent past, some brilliant students coming from remote areas, allegedly had to leave many city colleges for their native places after facing both physical and mental torture in the name of ragging.