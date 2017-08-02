With the launch BBCI will now be intensely conducting community-based cancer prevention and control programmes from till July 31 next year.

It may be mentioned that the past one year was observed as the Year of Academic Excellence by the institute.

BBCI has been conducting community-based cancer prevention and control activities for the last many years.

BBCI Director Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, while speaking on the occasion, said that in accordance with worldwide trends, cancer incidence rates will continue to rise in India due to the rising burden of chronic disease risk factors such as tobacco, alcohol, physical inactivity, high fatty diet and obesity.

Primary prevention of cancer is an important goal, as this alone can reduce cancer incidence. Increasing incidence of cancer demands a planned approach to reduce its burden in society and this can be done by undertaking a community-based approach for cancer prevention, Dr Kataki added.

The launching ceremony was attended among others by Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Editor, Sadin and well-known writer; Pranoy Bordoloi, Managing Editor, Dy365 and Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, Deputy Editor of The Assam Tribune.

At the meeting, the certificate of honour to felicitate cancer survivors who fought with cancer and defeated the disease was released by Sarma Pujari.

Dr Srabana Misra Bhagabaty, Associate Professor, Department of Preventive Oncology, BBCI gave a presentation on common cancer, its prevention, early detection, challenges, and opportunities.