

Punar Janam Loi Tejimolai being staged on the opening day of the festival. – AT Photo Punar Janam Loi Tejimolai being staged on the opening day of the festival. – AT Photo

The seven-day festival was inaugurated this evening by Editor of The Assam Tribune and president of Socio-cultural organisation Jyotirupa PG Baruah.

Paying tribute to the versatile actor, playwright and director Natasurjya Phani Sarma, Baruah, in his inaugural speech, lauded the efforts of the organisers to take theatre to the masses and offer choicest of plays to the audience.

“Phani Sarma was aptly called Natasurjya, because, like a sun, he illuminated the theatre world of Assam. The contemporary social issues of Assam were reflected through his plays, which made him so popular among the people,” he said.

“Theatre has come a long way and a lot of experiments are being done through modern technologies, light, sound and presentation. However, it often makes one wonder how Phani Sarma kept the audience spellbound by sheer dint of his talent, without the help of such technologies available today,” he further added.

Director of Cultural Affairs Deba Prasad Misra, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the State government’s initiatives to honour the works of Natasurjya Phani Sarma.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs Pritam Saikia was also present on the occasion.

Punar Janam Loi Tejimolai – based on Monalisa Saikia’s story was the inaugural play of the event. Directed by Anupjyoti Choudhury, the play was staged under the aegis of Akriti Productions. Another play Mukhamukhi directed by Nayan Prasad was also staged today.

The theatre enthusiasts can enjoy William Shakespeare’s Macbeth directed by eminent playwright and theatre director Ratan Thiam on August 7, at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machhkhowa from 6.30 am onwards. All other plays of the festival will be staged at the Rabindra Bhawan till August 6.

Eminent singer Pulak Bannerjee and lyricist Kirti Kamal Bhuyan were also felicitated on the occasion.