

A participant at the festival. – UB Photos

Ram Muivah, Secretary NEC, Shillong, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the festival in presence of IIE Director Manoj K Das; Dr BDR Tiwari, Secretary Community and Rural Development, and Executive Director MIE and a host of other dignitaries.

The primary aim of the festival is to make the prospective farmers and entrepreneurs aware of the entrepreneurial opportunities present in the jackfruit which is found in abundance in the North East.

The festival includes workshops, seminars, lectures and presentations by experts from the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Bengaluru and demonstrations by leading entrepreneurs of Kerala and Bengaluru who will showcase various value-added products that can be prepared from the fruit.

The festival also includes exhibition cum sale of raw jackfruits and processed value-added products. Competitions in different areas such as biggest jackfruit display, lifting the biggest jackfruit and the best method of peeling jackfruit, fastest peeler of jackfruit etc., will also be held.