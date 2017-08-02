



GUWAHATI, Aug 1 - The proposed Kurua-Narengi bridge over the River Brahmaputra will be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the ultimate aim is to ensure that the vehicles travelling between upper and lower Assam can bypass Guwahati city to reduce the traffic congestion.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that the project would be funded by the Government of India. However, the date for starting the actual work is yet to be finalised.

Sources said that the State Public Works Department has been entrusted with conducting the feasibility study of the bridge so that a detailed project report can be prepared to start construction. The PWD has entrusted RITES, a Government of India enterprise, with the responsibility of carrying out the survey.

Sources said NHAI would start working on the bridge immediately after receiving the report from the State PWD. The project cost is also yet to be estimated. It can be done only after the PWD submits the report. However, the NHAI can also change the design of the bridge even after receiving the report from the PWD if it feels that any change is required. Funds will not be a problem for construction of the bridge as the Government of India has already accepted the proposal to provide money for the same, sources added.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also shown keen interest in the early completion of the bridge and held several rounds of meetings with officials concerned and directed the PWD to expedite the process of completing the feasibility study report at the earliest possible.

Sources revealed that the bridge when complete, would be of great help in reducing the traffic congestion in Guwahati city as vehicles – including heavy vehicles like trucks and buses – would be able to bypass the city to travel between upper and lower Assam. The present National Highway bypass is not very effective as it has turned out to be more of a city road, sources added.

Official sources further said that the new bridge would be connected by road from Baihata Chariali so that vehicles can bypass Guwahati city and it will also be connected with National Highway 37. The bridge will also reduce travel time between upper and lower Assam to a great extent.