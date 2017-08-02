In a joint memorandum handed over to the Prime Minister during an interaction programme here today, the ruling parties were unanimous in demanding a Central Water Commission office in Guwahati, which should be empowered to clear all schemes without referring them to its headquarters in New Delhi.

The memorandum signed by State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary and AGP president Atul Bora also urged the Prime Minister to constitute a group of ministers to suggest a multi-pronged permanent solution to flood and erosion problems in the State.

The joint memorandum also demanded that the Central government should take an initiative to bring about international (Bhutan) and inter-State (Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram) cooperation on afforestation and soil conservation in the upper catchment of various rivers.

“The 5,000 km of existing embankments may be strengthened and converted into road-cum-embankment,” the memorandum stated, adding, “Dredging Corporation of India be instructed to start scientific dredging in Brahmaputra and its important tributaries on a priority basis and to establish a unit in Assam.” They also sought Modi’s intervention in providing special assistance for developing proper drainage systems in urban areas, especially in Guwahati, for mitigating artificial floods.

Demanding revamp of the Brahmaputra Board, the memorandum further said the flood management programme of the Ministry of Water Resources may be continued with sufficient budget provision.