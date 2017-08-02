

Lafikul Islam Ahmed Lafikul Islam Ahmed

The incident took place at about 4:30 pm when the ABMSU president was purchasing tiles at a shop in the market. He was 36 years old.

A worker of the shop, Subhankar Chakraborty also received bullet injuries when the miscreants opened indiscriminate fire and he was admitted to the RNB Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar. Senior police and civil officials rushed to the spot and investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, tension prevails in and around Kokrajhar following the incident and security measures have been tightened in the entire Kokrajhar district. People in the incident site shouted slogans against the police and administration.

The ABMSU has threatened an indefinite BTC bandh if the culprits are not arrested. Several leaders have condemned the killing incident. The ABSU also demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Condemning the incident, former MP UG Brahma alleged that it might be an attempt to create ethnic disturbance. He also appealed to all sections of people to maintain peace.

Staff Reporter adds from Guwahati: Following the Kokrajhar incident, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a high-level meeting with civil and police administration officials at Janata Bhawan this evening and asked the authorities to launch a manhunt to nab the culprit.

He asked DGP Mukesh Sahay to rush to Kokrajhar to review the situation and initiate measures to nab the culprit within 24 hours. He also asked the Kokrajhar deputy commissioner to maintain vigil on the situation. Sonowal also asked Special DGP Kula Saikia to rush to Udalguri and assess the situation there.

Condemning the killing, Sonowal called upon the people to maintain peace and harmony and stay away from the rumour mongers.